Diamondrock Hospitality Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.4% Upside

Diamondrock Hospitality Company found using ticker (DRH) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 9 with a mean TP of 11.18. With the stocks previous close at 8.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.4%. The 50 day MA is 9.87 while the 200 day moving average is 9.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,778m. Company Website: https://www.drhc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,371m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.