Diamondrock Hospitality Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.5% Upside

Diamondrock Hospitality Company found using ticker (DRH) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 10.61. With the stocks previous close at 8.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,721m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.drhc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,247m based on the market concensus.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.