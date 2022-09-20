Diamondrock Hospitality Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.1% Upside

Diamondrock Hospitality Company found using ticker (DRH) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 10.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.91 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.45. The market cap for the company is $1,903m. Visit the company website at: https://www.drhc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,285m based on the market concensus.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.