Diamondrock Hospitality Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

Diamondrock Hospitality Company found using ticker (DRH) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 10.06. Now with the previous closing price of 8.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.8%. The 50 day MA is 8.7 and the 200 day MA is 9.68. The market cap for the company is $1,915m. Company Website: http://www.drhc.com

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.