Diamondrock Hospitality Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

Diamondrock Hospitality Company found using ticker (DRH) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 10.68. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.52 and the 200 day moving average is 9.27. The market cap for the company is $1,877m. Find out more information at: https://www.drhc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,184m based on the market concensus.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.