Diamondrock Hospitality Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Diamondrock Hospitality Company found using ticker (DRH) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 10.6. With the stocks previous close at 9.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.04 and the 200 day moving average is 9.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,958m. Company Website: https://www.drhc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,268m based on the market concensus.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

