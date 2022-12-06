Diamondrock Hospitality Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.5% Upside

Diamondrock Hospitality Company with ticker code (DRH) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 10.68. Now with the previous closing price of 9.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.5%. The 50 day MA is 8.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,873m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.drhc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,162m based on the market concensus.