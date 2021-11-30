Diamondrock Hospitality Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Diamondrock Hospitality Company with ticker code (DRH) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 8 and has a mean target at 10.35. Now with the previous closing price of 9.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.54 and the 200 day moving average is 9.63. The market cap for the company is $1,931m. Company Website: http://www.drhc.com

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.