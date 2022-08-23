Diamondrock Hospitality Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Diamondrock Hospitality Company found using ticker (DRH) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 10.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The 50 day MA is 8.86 and the 200 day moving average is 9.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,964m. Visit the company website at: https://www.drhc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,224m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.