DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 144.5% Upside

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. with ticker code (DPHC) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 50. Now with the previous closing price of 20.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 144.5%. The 50 day MA is 23.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $619m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

0