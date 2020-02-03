Diamondback Energy, Inc. – Comm – Consenus Indicates Potential 68.4% Upside

Diamondback Energy, Inc. – Comm with ticker code (FANG) have now 34 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 154 and 95 calculating the mean target price we have 125.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.4 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 68.4%. The 50 day MA is 88.18 while the 200 day moving average is 89.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,858m. Visit the company website at: http://www.diamondbackenergy.com

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company’s net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.