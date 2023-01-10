Diamond Offshore Drilling – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.4% Upside

Diamond Offshore Drilling with ticker code (DO) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 10 with a mean TP of 13.5. Now with the previous closing price of 9.9 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.4%. The 50 day MA is 9.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,029m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.diamondoffshore.com

The potential market cap would be $1,404m based on the market concensus.

Diamond Offshore Drilling provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 12 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and eight semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.