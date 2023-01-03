Diamond Offshore Drilling – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.3% Upside

Diamond Offshore Drilling with ticker code (DO) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 13.5. With the stocks previous close at 10.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.3%. The day 50 moving average is 9.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,056m. Company Website: https://www.diamondoffshore.com

The potential market cap would be $1,407m based on the market concensus.

Diamond Offshore Drilling provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 12 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and eight semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.