Diamond Offshore Drilling – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Diamond Offshore Drilling with ticker code (DO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 13.5. Now with the previous closing price of 11.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.7%. The 50 day MA is 9.63 and the 200 day moving average is 7.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,151m. Company Website: https://www.diamondoffshore.com

The potential market cap would be $1,401m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Diamond Offshore Drilling provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 12 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and eight semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.