Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.4% Upside

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. with ticker code (DO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 10 with a mean TP of 13.5. Now with the previous closing price of 8.47 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 59.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.07 while the 200 day moving average is 7.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $891m. Find out more information at: https://www.diamondoffshore.com

The potential market cap would be $1,421m based on the market concensus.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 12 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and eight semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.