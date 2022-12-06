Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.8% Upside

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. found using ticker (DO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 13.5. With the stocks previous close at 9.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.8%. The 50 day MA is 8.86 and the 200 day MA is 7.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $940m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.diamondoffshore.com

The potential market cap would be $1,277m based on the market concensus.

