DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.2% Upside

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. with ticker code (DMAC) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 8 with a mean TP of 16.2. Now with the previous closing price of 8.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 81.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.26 and the 200 day moving average is 6.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $176m. Find out more information at: http://www.diamedica.com

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke. The company also develops DMDx, a diagnostic tool to measure human tissue kallikrein-1 levels. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Ahon Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. to develop and commercialize DM199 for acute ischemic stroke. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.