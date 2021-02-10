DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 72.7% Upside

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. found using ticker (DMAC) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 8 and has a mean target at 16.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 72.7%. The 50 day MA is 9.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $178m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.diamedica.com

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke. The company also develops DMDx, a diagnostic tool to measure human tissue kallikrein-1 levels. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Ahon Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. to develop and commercialize DM199 for acute ischemic stroke. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.