Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Dialight appoints Nigel Lingwood as a non-executive director

Dialight plc

Dialight plc (LON:DIA), the global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications, has announced the appointment of Nigel Lingwood as a non-executive director of Dialight with effect from 1 November 2022.  Nigel will join the Board’s audit committee (with a view to assuming the audit committee chair role following the 2023 AGM) and will also join the nomination and remuneration committees.  From 2001 to 2021 Nigel was group finance director and board director at Diploma PLC (LSE: DPLM.L), the international group of businesses supplying specialised technical products and services.

Nigel is currently a non-executive director and chair of the audit committee of Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN.L), a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions.  There are no further matters to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule LR 9.6.13 R.

Commenting on the appointment, Karen Oliver, Chair of Dialight said: “We are delighted to welcome Nigel to Dialight’s board of directors.  He brings extensive and recent financial and accounting expertise together with international public company experience, as both an executive and non-executive director, in delivering growth in shareholder value.”

You might also enjoy reading  Dialight strategic initiatives driving continued recovery
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Dialight plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Dialight plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.