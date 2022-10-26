Dialight appoints Nigel Lingwood as a non-executive director

Dialight plc (LON:DIA), the global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications, has announced the appointment of Nigel Lingwood as a non-executive director of Dialight with effect from 1 November 2022. Nigel will join the Board’s audit committee (with a view to assuming the audit committee chair role following the 2023 AGM) and will also join the nomination and remuneration committees. From 2001 to 2021 Nigel was group finance director and board director at Diploma PLC (LSE: DPLM.L), the international group of businesses supplying specialised technical products and services.

Nigel is currently a non-executive director and chair of the audit committee of Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN.L), a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions. There are no further matters to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule LR 9.6.13 R.