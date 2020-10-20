Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Diageo plc with ticker code (DEO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 186 and 157.2 calculating the average target price we see 169.07. Now with the previous closing price of 138.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The day 50 moving average is 135.81 while the 200 day moving average is 137.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $78,781m. Find out more information at: http://www.diageo.com

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. Diageo plc provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Baileys, Captain Morgan, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company also offers its products under the Crown Royal, YenÃ¬ Raki, Shui Jing Fang, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Bulleit Bourbon, Don Julio, Buchanan’s, J?B, Old Parr, Tanqueray No. TEN, Ron Zacapa Centenario XO, Casamigos, Bundaberg, McDowell’s No. 1, YpiÃ³ca, Lagavulin, The Singleton of Glen Ord, Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve, Windsor, Black&White, CÃ®roc, Ketel One vodka, and Talisker brands. It has operations in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

