Diageo plc 9.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Diageo plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DGE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Diageo plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 2400 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 9.4% from the opening price of 2193 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 819 points and decreased 1024 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 3633.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 2050.6 GBX.

Diageo plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,985.88 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 3,226.66. There are currently 2,337,032,768 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,104,678. Market capitalisation for LON:DGE is £52,898,736,703 GBP.

