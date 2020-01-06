Diageo plc 7% Potential Upside Indicated by Bernstein

Diageo plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DGE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘MARKET PERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Bernstein. Diageo plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Bernstein have set their target price at 3400 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 7.0% from today’s opening price of 3176.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 100.5 points and decreased 152.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 3633.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 2688.5 GBX.

Diageo plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,155.82 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 3,301.23. There are currently 2,340,957,704 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,727,371. Market capitalisation for LON:DGE is £74,009,377,811 GBP.