Diageo plc 38.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Diageo plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DGE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Diageo plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 3250 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 38.4% from today’s opening price of 2349 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 741 points and decreased 742 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 3633.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2272 GBX.

Diageo plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,084.24 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 3,257.63. There are currently 2,337,032,768 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,856,682. Market capitalisation for LON:DGE is £54,624,403,753 GBP.

