Diageo plc 31% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Diageo plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DGE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Diageo plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 3000 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 31.0% from today’s opening price of 2289.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 722.5 points and decreased 932 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 3633.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 2138.87 GBX.

Diageo plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,003.12 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 3,231.84. There are currently 2,337,032,768 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,837,069. Market capitalisation for LON:DGE is £55,644,750,206 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn