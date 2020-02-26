Diageo plc 24.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Diageo plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DGE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Diageo plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 3600 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 24.2% from the opening price of 2899.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 293 points and decreased 265.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 3633.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2790.75 GBX.

Diageo plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,195.45 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,295.98. There are currently 50,029,159 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,495,057. Market capitalisation for LON:DGE is £68,192,051,014 GBP.

