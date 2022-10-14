Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Diageo plc 19.6% potential upside indicated by Credit Suisse

Broker Ratings

Diageo plc with ticker (LON:DGE) now has a potential upside of 19.6% according to Credit Suisse.



Credit Suisse set a target price of 4,550 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Diageo plc share price of 3,660 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 19.6%. Trading has ranged between 3,283 (52 week low) and 4,110 (52 week high) with an average of 3,417,688 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £83,730,016,480.

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. The Company’s geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, America and Caribbean and Supply Chain and Procurement (SC&P). The Company’s principal products include Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. It also produces a range of ready to drink products mainly in the United Kingdom, Italy, South Africa, Australia, the United States and Canada. The Company has approximately 200 brands, including old and new, large and small, global and local, with brands sold in approximately 180 countries.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.