Diageo plc 19.6% potential upside indicated by Credit Suisse

Diageo plc with ticker (LON:DGE) now has a potential upside of 19.6% according to Credit Suisse.







Credit Suisse set a target price of 4,550 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Diageo plc share price of 3,660 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 19.6%. Trading has ranged between 3,283 (52 week low) and 4,110 (52 week high) with an average of 3,417,688 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £83,730,016,480.



Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. The Company’s geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, America and Caribbean and Supply Chain and Procurement (SC&P). The Company’s principal products include Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. It also produces a range of ready to drink products mainly in the United Kingdom, Italy, South Africa, Australia, the United States and Canada. The Company has approximately 200 brands, including old and new, large and small, global and local, with brands sold in approximately 180 countries.







