Diageo plc 19.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Diageo plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DGE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Diageo plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 3100 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 19.9% from the opening price of 2584.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 31.5 points and decreased 575.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 3633.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 2050.6 GBX.

Diageo plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,855.50 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,185.94. There are currently 908,295,047 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,043,759. Market capitalisation for LON:DGE is £59,277,025,161 GBP.

