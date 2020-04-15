Diageo plc 17.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Bernstein

Diageo plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DGE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Bernstein. Diageo plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Bernstein have set their target price at 3060 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 17.2% from today’s opening price of 2612 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 258.5 points and decreased 643 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 3633.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 2050.6 GBX.

Diageo plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,800.84 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,165.43. There are currently 2,337,158,205 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,839,325. Market capitalisation for LON:DGE is £61,265,737,955 GBP.

