Diageo plc 15% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Diageo plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DGE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Diageo plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 2850 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 15.0% from the opening price of 2478 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 342.5 points and decreased 689 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 3633.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 2050.6 GBX.

Diageo plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,899.54 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 3,199.41. There are currently 363,593,451 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,987,723. Market capitalisation for LON:DGE is £57,435,662,887 GBP.

