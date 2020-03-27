Diageo plc 11.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Societe Generale

Diageo plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DGE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Societe Generale. Diageo plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set a target price of 2300 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -11.7% from today’s opening price of 2603.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 330 points and decreased 637.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 3633.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 2050.6 GBX.

Diageo plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,941.21 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 3,213.03. There are currently 2,337,032,768 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,559,846. Market capitalisation for LON:DGE is £58,986,707,064 GBP.

