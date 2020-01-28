Diageo plc 11.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Diageo plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DGE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Diageo plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 2800 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -11.7% from today’s opening price of 3170 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 35 points and increased 72 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 3633.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 2688.5 GBX.

Diageo plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,194.23 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,309.41. There are currently 2,338,158,624 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,551,762. Market capitalisation for LON:DGE is £72,821,950,344 GBP.