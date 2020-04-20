Diageo plc 10.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Diageo plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DGE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Diageo plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 2400 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -10.6% from the opening price of 2684 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 467.5 points and decreased 582 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 3633.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 2050.6 GBX.

Diageo plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,769.66 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,153.78. There are currently 2,337,158,205 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,656,837. Market capitalisation for LON:DGE is £62,285,266,163 GBP.

