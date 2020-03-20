Diageo plc 1.5% Potential Upside Indicated by DZ Bank

Diageo plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DGE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at DZ Bank. Diageo plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. DZ Bank have set a target price of 2550 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 1.5% from the opening price of 2512.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 628.5 points and decreased 688 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 3633.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 2138.87 GBX.

Diageo plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,017.54 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 3,236.29. There are currently 2,337,032,768 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,561,842. Market capitalisation for LON:DGE is £55,702,268,827 GBP.

