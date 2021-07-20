Twitter
Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Diageo plc with ticker code (DEO) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 231 and 187.7 with a mean TP of 209.84. With the stocks previous close at 192.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 193.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 176.35. The company has a market cap of $110,417m. Find out more information at: http://www.diageo.com

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. Diageo plc provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Baileys, Captain Morgan, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company also offers its products under the Crown Royal, YenÃ¬ Raki, Shui Jing Fang, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Bulleit Bourbon, Don Julio, Buchanan’s, J?B, Old Parr, Tanqueray No. TEN, Ron Zacapa Centenario XO, Casamigos, Bundaberg, McDowell’s No. 1, YpiÃ³ca, Lagavulin, The Singleton of Glen Ord, Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve, Windsor, Black&White, CÃ®roc, Ketel One vodka, and Talisker brands. It has operations in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

