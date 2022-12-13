Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Diageo plc found using ticker (DEO) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 234.24 and 175 calculating the mean target price we have 201.38. With the stocks previous close at 185.18 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 173.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 182.94. The company has a market cap of $105,902m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.diageo.com

The potential market cap would be $115,166m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Baileys, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Don Julio, Ciroc, Buchanan’s, Casamigos, J&B, and Ketel One brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.