Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Diageo plc with ticker code (DEO) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 220 and 187.7 calculating the average target price we see 204.84. With the stocks previous close at 192.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 183.61 while the 200 day moving average is 167.83. The company has a market cap of $113,050m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.diageo.com

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. Diageo plc provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Baileys, Captain Morgan, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company also offers its products under the Crown Royal, YenÃ¬ Raki, Shui Jing Fang, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Bulleit Bourbon, Don Julio, Buchanan’s, J?B, Old Parr, Tanqueray No. TEN, Ron Zacapa Centenario XO, Casamigos, Bundaberg, McDowell’s No. 1, YpiÃ³ca, Lagavulin, The Singleton of Glen Ord, Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve, Windsor, Black&White, CÃ®roc, Ketel One vodka, and Talisker brands. It has operations in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.