Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Diageo plc found using ticker (DEO) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 234.24 and 175 calculating the mean target price we have 199.66. Given that the stocks previous close was at 191.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The day 50 moving average is 172.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 183.22. The company has a market cap of $107,114m. Visit the company website at: https://www.diageo.com

The potential market cap would be $111,742m based on the market concensus.