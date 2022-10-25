Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

Diageo plc found using ticker (DEO) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 234.24 and 175 and has a mean target at 200.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 164.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 174.79 and the 200 day MA is 187.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $94,430m. Find out more information at: https://www.diageo.com

The potential market cap would be $115,074m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.