Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

Diageo plc with ticker code (DEO) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 236.9 and 198 with a mean TP of 208.58. Now with the previous closing price of 174.73 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The day 50 moving average is 179.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 197.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $99,230m. Visit the company website at: https://www.diageo.com

The potential market cap would be $118,454m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company has operations in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.