Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

Diageo plc found using ticker (DEO) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 234.24 and 200 calculating the mean target price we have 214.05. Now with the previous closing price of 179.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.2%. The 50 day MA is 181.32 and the 200 day MA is 195.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $102,653m. Visit the company website at: https://www.diageo.com

The potential market cap would be $122,357m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.