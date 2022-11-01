Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.1% Upside

Diageo plc with ticker code (DEO) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 234.24 and 175 with a mean TP of 200.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 168.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 172.17 while the 200 day moving average is 186.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $95,079m. Find out more information at: https://www.diageo.com

The potential market cap would be $113,245m based on the market concensus.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.