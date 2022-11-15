Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

Diageo plc with ticker code (DEO) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 234.24 and 175 and has a mean target at 199.66. Now with the previous closing price of 173.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 170.03 and the 200 day MA is 184.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $98,528m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.diageo.com

The potential market cap would be $113,116m based on the market concensus.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.