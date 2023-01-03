Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

Diageo plc with ticker code (DEO) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 227.48 and 175.4 with the average target price sitting at 205.41. Given that the stocks previous close was at 179.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The day 50 moving average is 177.29 and the 200 day MA is 182.6. The market cap for the company is $101,092m. Company Website: https://www.diageo.com

The potential market cap would be $115,730m based on the market concensus.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Baileys, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Don Julio, Ciroc, Buchanan’s, Casamigos, J&B, and Ketel One brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.