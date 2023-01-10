Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Diageo plc found using ticker (DEO) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 227.48 and 175.4 calculating the mean target price we have 204.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 178.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 178.49 and the 200 day moving average is 182.12. The market cap for the company is $101,245m. Find out more information at: https://www.diageo.com

The potential market cap would be $115,511m based on the market concensus.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Baileys, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Don Julio, Ciroc, Buchanan’s, Casamigos, J&B, and Ketel One brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.