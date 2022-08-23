Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

Diageo plc with ticker code (DEO) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 234.24 and 200 with a mean TP of 214.05. With the stocks previous close at 188.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 180.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 195.77. The market cap for the company is $107,083m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.diageo.com

The potential market cap would be $121,843m based on the market concensus.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.