Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Diageo plc found using ticker (DEO) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 249.7 and 169 with the average target price sitting at 225.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 200.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The day 50 moving average is 198.48 and the 200 day moving average is 200.54. The market cap for the company is $118,012m. Find out more information at: https://www.diageo.com

The potential market cap would be $132,572m based on the market concensus.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company has operations in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.