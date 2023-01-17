Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Diageo plc found using ticker (DEO) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 227.48 and 175.4 calculating the average target price we see 202.7. Now with the previous closing price of 180.61 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 179.64 and the 200 day MA is 181.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $103,843m. Company Website: https://www.diageo.com

The potential market cap would be $116,544m based on the market concensus.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Baileys, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Don Julio, Ciroc, Buchanan’s, Casamigos, J&B, and Ketel One brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.