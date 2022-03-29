Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

Diageo plc found using ticker (DEO) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 249.7 and 169 with a mean TP of 224.14. Now with the previous closing price of 202.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 197.63 and the 200 day MA is 199.27. The company has a market cap of $116,591m. Find out more information at: https://www.diageo.com

The potential market cap would be $128,967m based on the market concensus.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, CÃ®roc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company has operations in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.