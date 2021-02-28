DIAGEO ORD 28 101/108P – Consensus Indicates Potential .6% Upside

DIAGEO ORD 28 101/108P found using the EPIC (LON:DGE) have now 22 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £33.00 and £21. so the average target price would be £29.16. Given that the previous closing share price was at £29.00 this would imply there is a potential upside of .6%. The 50 day MA is £29.56 while the 200 day moving average is £27.98. The market capitalisation for the company is £66b. Find out more information at: http://www.diageo.com

Diageo , together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. Diageo provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Baileys, Captain Morgan, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company also offers its products under the Crown Royal, YenÃ¬ Raki, Shui Jing Fang, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Bulleit Bourbon, Don Julio, Buchanan’s, J?B, Old Parr, Tanqueray No. TEN, Ron Zacapa Centenario XO, Casamigos, Bundaberg, McDowell’s No. 1, YpiÃ³ca, Lagavulin, The Singleton of Glen Ord, Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve, Windsor, Black&White, CÃ®roc, Ketel One vodka, and Talisker brands. It has operations in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.