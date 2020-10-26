DHT Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.2% Upside

DHT Holdings with ticker code (DHT) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.1 and 5.3 calculating the average target price we see 7.14. Now with the previous closing price of 5.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 39.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.29 and the 200 day moving average is 5.83. The market cap for the company is $861m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dhtankers.com

DHT Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

